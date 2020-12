There wasn't a barstool, hotel room or snug to be booked yesterday for the All-Ireland final as Limerick fans had to watch on from afar as the men in green defeated Waterford 0-30 to 0-19.

Photographer Brendan Gleeson was out and about in Limerick following the win to capture the cheers and smiles as John Kiely's men claimed their second title in three years and the county's ninth overall