SLIDESHOW: Limerick players celebrate stunning All-Ireland final win

LIMERICK players, management team and supporters are tonight celebrating the county's ninth All-Ireland senior hurling final win.

John Kiely's side scored a comprehensive 0-30 to 0-19 final victory over Waterford at Croke Park this Sunday to claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the second time in three years.

Wing forward Gearóid Hegarty, of St Patrick's, scooped the RTE Man of the Match accolade after scoring seven points from play in the final.