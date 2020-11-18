SLIDESHOW: Irish St Leger continues at Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium Irish St Leger will continue at Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Saturday night.

The semi-finals of the prestigious event are due to be staged this weekend, with the final scheduled for Saturday, November 28.

The Irish St Leger, run over 550yds, is one of Ireland's top Greyhound Racing events. The Classic has been running since 1944, when it first began in the Markets Field.

The 2020 Friends of Limerick Greyhound Stadium Irish St Leger is the 11th running of the event in Greenpark.