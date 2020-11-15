SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Limerick claim 21st Munster senior hurling title

LIMERICK retained their Munster senior hurling crown, thanks to a hard-earned 0-25 to 0-21 victory over Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles, earlier today.

Back-to-back provincial champions Limerick will now set their sights on an All-Ireland semi-final showdown in two weeks' time.

This was a 21st ever Munster senior hurling title for Limerick and the county's first time retaining the title since 1980-1981.