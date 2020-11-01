SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Limerick topple Tipp to reach Munster SHC final

HOLDERS Limerick are back in another Munster SHC final after scoring an impressive 3-23 to 2-17 semi-final win over Tipperary at a wet and windy Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

Limerick's prize for this success is a Munster final showdown with Waterford at either Semple Stadium, Thurles or Páirc Uí Chaoimh in two weeks' time.

Limerick were full value for their win over their great rivals, with Patrickswell's Aaron Gillane hitting 2-6 of the Shannonsiders' total.