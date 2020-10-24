SLIDESHOW: Resilient Limerick celebrate Allianz Football League promotion

LIMERICK senior footballers are this weekend celebrating promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz Football League for 2021.

Billy Lee's charges defeated Sligo 1-16 to 1-14 at Markievicz Park on Saturday to book their return to Division 3 after a four-year stay in the bottom tier.

Limerick's win over Sligo and results elsewhere in the final round of fixtures ensured the Shannonsiders earned their promotion as Division 4 champions.