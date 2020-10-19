SLIDESHOW: Limerick's All-Ireland camogie championship clash with Westmeath

LIMERICK lost out to Westmeath 1-12 to 0-12 in their opening round Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship group game at Bruff on Saturday.

The Paul Sexton-managed Limerick side must now regroup to play Waterford next weekend. The Decies lost to Kilkenny 0-15 to 0-8 this afternoon.

The top two from the group of four will advance to the knockout stages but the Limerick-Waterford tie is must-win for both.