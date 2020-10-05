SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Claughaun crowned Limerick IFC champions

CLAUGHAUN have regained their place at Limerick football's top table following a 10-year break, thanks to their victory over Gerald Griffins in the county intermediate football final played at Newcastle West on Sunday.

The city city gained promotion to senior ranks for the first time since 2010 after scoring a hard fought 0-10 to 0-7 final win.

The Hoops were 0-6 to 0-2 clear inside 20-minutes and 0-6 to 0-3 ahead at half time.

Claughaun have won 14 county senior football titles to date.