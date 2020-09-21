SLIDESHOW: Killeedy celebrate Limerick senior camogie final success

KILLEEDY ended a eight year wait to win the Limerick senior camogie title after defeating Newcastle West 1-9 to 0-7 in Sunday's final at Rathkeale GAA grounds.

It's a sixth title for Killeedy, following their wins in 2005, '07, '08, '09 and 2012.

Majella O'Sullivan Hunt, Marion O'Connell, Noreen Barry, Michelle Casey, Elaine Foley and Norma Barry are all now holders of six winners medals.

Captained jointly by Lisa Scanlan and Orla Cunningham, they were managed by Jim O'Sullivan, Patrick Cremin, John Cunningham, Liz McCarthy and Margaret Mulcahy.

Killeedy now play in the Munster club championship - a semi final on October 4 against the Tipperary winners Drom-Inch.