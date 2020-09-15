SLIDESHOW: Pike Rovers see off Mungret Regional in Limerick Premier League

PIKE ROVERS moved joint second in the LDMC Premier League with a 5-1 win away to Mungret Regional.

Scoreless at the break it was the home side who took the lead when Yakuba Yabre converted a spot kick.

It was the wake up call Pike needed and within ten minutes they were back on level terns when Steve McGann netted.

Two goals from Kieran Hanlon swung the game Pike’s way and strikes from Eoin Hanrahan and Danny O'Neill put further distance between the sides.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Conor Myers; Keith Storan; Colm Barrett; Craig Prendergast; Declan Cusack; Eoin Kelly; Kian Barry; Kieran Long; Yakuba Yabre; Marcus Finucane. Subs: David Burke; Dylan Condon; Mark Patterson.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Paddy O'Malley; Adam Lipper; Robbie Williams; Shane Walsh; Steve McGann; Danny O'Neill; Kieran Hanlon; Oisin Kelly; Eoin Hanrahan. Subs: Kyle Duhig; Tony Mambouama; Conor Kavanagh.