SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes excel on second weekend of National Championships

Colm Kinsella

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK athletes enjoyed an impressive second weekend at the Irish Life Health National Senior & U23 Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry.

Results: Irish Life Health National Senior & U23 Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry, Day 3 & 4

Women

200m

Phil Healy (Bandon) 23.57, 2. Sarah Lavin (Emerald) 23.74, 3. Lauren Roy U23 (City of Lisburn) 24.55

800m

Iseult O’Donnell (Raheny Shamrock) 2:09.13, 2. Amy O’Donoghue (Emerald) 2:09.99, 3. Claire Mooney (Naas) 2:10.53

3,000m steeplechase

Michelle Finn (Leevale) 9:59.72, 2. Aoibhinn McGoldrick U23 (Raheny Shamrock) 11:25.51, 3. Emily Grennan (Tullamore Harriers) 11:35.30

100m hurdles

Sarah Quinn U23 (St Colman’s South Mayo) 13.67, 2. Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) 13.73, 3. Molly Scott U23 (SLOT) 14.11

5,000m race walk

Kate Veale (West Waterford) 24:51.49, 2. Ruth Monaghan (Sligo) 25:42.20, 3. Maria Flynn (Naas) 26:06.73

Triple Jump

Saragh Buggy (St Abban’s) 12.97m CBP, 2. Grace Furlong U23 (Waterford) 12.27m, 3. Kim O’Hare U23 (Raheny Shamrock) 11.34m

Pole vault

Orla Coffey (Carraig na Bfhear) 3.50m, 2. Una Brice (Leevale) 3.50m, 3. Ciara Hickey U23 (Blarney/Inniscara) 3.40m

Shot putt

Micheala Walsh U23 (Swinford) 14.19m, 2. Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) 13.85m, 3. Casey Mulvey (Inny Vale) 13.66m

Discus

Niamh Fogarty U23 (Raheny Shamrock) 49.46m, 2. Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) 41.94m, 3. Casey Mulvey (Inny Vale) 41.17m

Weight for Distance 28lbs

Ebony Hogan U23 (Birr AC) 6.84m, 2. Casey Mulvey (Inny Vale) 6.67m, 3. Zoe Mohan U23 (Cushinstown) 6.60m

Men

200m

1. Marcus Lawler (SLOT) 20.95, 2. Mark Smyth U23 (Raheny Shamrock) 21.01, 3. Chris O’Donnell U23 (North Sligo) 21.17

800m

Harry Purcell (Trim) 1:52.49, 2. Cian McPhillips (Longford) 1:52.78, 3. Louis O’Loughlin (Donore Harriers) 1:53.83

10,000m

Sean Tobin (Clonmel) 29:35.14, 2. Eric Keogh (Donore Harriers) 29:36.21, 3. Hugh Armstrong (Ballina) 29:39.74

3,000m steeplechase

Rory Chesser (Ennis Track) 9:39.62, 2. Mark Hanrahan (Ennis Track) 10:04.78, 3. Joseph Haynes (Armagh) 10:09.57

110m hurdles

Gerard O’Donnell (Carrick-on-Shannon) 13.96, 2. Nelvin Appiah (Longford) 14.77, 3. Shane Aston (Trim) 14.90

10,000m race walk

Callum Wilkinson (Togher) 39:52.05, 2. David Kenny (Farranfore/Maine Valley) 41:38.45, 3. Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley) 42:19.19.89

Triple Jump

Jai Benson U23 (Lagan Valley) 14.53m, 2. Michael Alajiki (Dundealgan) 14.40m, 3. Mark Burton U23 (City of Lisburn) 14.29m

Pole Vault

Yuri Kanash (West Waterford) 4.50m, 2. Shane Power U23 (St Joseph’s) 4.40m, 3. Michael Bowler (Enniscorthy) 4.40m

Shot Putt

John Kelly (Finn Valley) 18.40m, James Kelly U23 (Finn Valley) 16.48m, Sean Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 16.39m

Discus

Colin Quirke (Crusaders) 55.50m, 2. Eoin Sheridan (Clonliffe Harriers) 52.22m, 3. Michael Healy (Youghal) 44.04m  

Weight for distance 56lbs

Sean Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 8.24m, 2. Michael Healy (Youghal) 7.55m, 3. John Dwyer (Templemore) 7.19m