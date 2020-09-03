SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes excel on second weekend of National Championships
LIMERICK athletes enjoyed an impressive second weekend at the Irish Life Health National Senior & U23 Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry.
Results: Irish Life Health National Senior & U23 Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry, Day 3 & 4
Women
200m
Phil Healy (Bandon) 23.57, 2. Sarah Lavin (Emerald) 23.74, 3. Lauren Roy U23 (City of Lisburn) 24.55
800m
Iseult O’Donnell (Raheny Shamrock) 2:09.13, 2. Amy O’Donoghue (Emerald) 2:09.99, 3. Claire Mooney (Naas) 2:10.53
3,000m steeplechase
Michelle Finn (Leevale) 9:59.72, 2. Aoibhinn McGoldrick U23 (Raheny Shamrock) 11:25.51, 3. Emily Grennan (Tullamore Harriers) 11:35.30
100m hurdles
Sarah Quinn U23 (St Colman’s South Mayo) 13.67, 2. Lilly-Ann O’Hora (Dooneen) 13.73, 3. Molly Scott U23 (SLOT) 14.11
5,000m race walk
Kate Veale (West Waterford) 24:51.49, 2. Ruth Monaghan (Sligo) 25:42.20, 3. Maria Flynn (Naas) 26:06.73
Triple Jump
Saragh Buggy (St Abban’s) 12.97m CBP, 2. Grace Furlong U23 (Waterford) 12.27m, 3. Kim O’Hare U23 (Raheny Shamrock) 11.34m
Pole vault
Orla Coffey (Carraig na Bfhear) 3.50m, 2. Una Brice (Leevale) 3.50m, 3. Ciara Hickey U23 (Blarney/Inniscara) 3.40m
Shot putt
Micheala Walsh U23 (Swinford) 14.19m, 2. Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) 13.85m, 3. Casey Mulvey (Inny Vale) 13.66m
Discus
Niamh Fogarty U23 (Raheny Shamrock) 49.46m, 2. Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) 41.94m, 3. Casey Mulvey (Inny Vale) 41.17m
Weight for Distance 28lbs
Ebony Hogan U23 (Birr AC) 6.84m, 2. Casey Mulvey (Inny Vale) 6.67m, 3. Zoe Mohan U23 (Cushinstown) 6.60m
Men
200m
1. Marcus Lawler (SLOT) 20.95, 2. Mark Smyth U23 (Raheny Shamrock) 21.01, 3. Chris O’Donnell U23 (North Sligo) 21.17
800m
Harry Purcell (Trim) 1:52.49, 2. Cian McPhillips (Longford) 1:52.78, 3. Louis O’Loughlin (Donore Harriers) 1:53.83
10,000m
Sean Tobin (Clonmel) 29:35.14, 2. Eric Keogh (Donore Harriers) 29:36.21, 3. Hugh Armstrong (Ballina) 29:39.74
3,000m steeplechase
Rory Chesser (Ennis Track) 9:39.62, 2. Mark Hanrahan (Ennis Track) 10:04.78, 3. Joseph Haynes (Armagh) 10:09.57
110m hurdles
Gerard O’Donnell (Carrick-on-Shannon) 13.96, 2. Nelvin Appiah (Longford) 14.77, 3. Shane Aston (Trim) 14.90
10,000m race walk
Callum Wilkinson (Togher) 39:52.05, 2. David Kenny (Farranfore/Maine Valley) 41:38.45, 3. Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley) 42:19.19.89
Triple Jump
Jai Benson U23 (Lagan Valley) 14.53m, 2. Michael Alajiki (Dundealgan) 14.40m, 3. Mark Burton U23 (City of Lisburn) 14.29m
Pole Vault
Yuri Kanash (West Waterford) 4.50m, 2. Shane Power U23 (St Joseph’s) 4.40m, 3. Michael Bowler (Enniscorthy) 4.40m
Shot Putt
John Kelly (Finn Valley) 18.40m, James Kelly U23 (Finn Valley) 16.48m, Sean Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 16.39m
Discus
Colin Quirke (Crusaders) 55.50m, 2. Eoin Sheridan (Clonliffe Harriers) 52.22m, 3. Michael Healy (Youghal) 44.04m
Weight for distance 56lbs
Sean Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 8.24m, 2. Michael Healy (Youghal) 7.55m, 3. John Dwyer (Templemore) 7.19m
