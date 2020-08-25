SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes impress at National Championships

Colm Kinsella

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK athletes enjoyed an impressive opening weekend at the Irish Life Health National Senior & U23 Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry.

Day 1 & 2 Results:

Women

100m

Phil Healy (Bandon) 11.71, 2. Sarah Lavin (Emerald) 11.83, 3. Joan Healy (Leevale) 11.85

400m

Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock) 54.06, 2. Grainne Moynihan (West Muskerry) 54.22, 3. Rachel McCann (North Down) 55.81

1500m

Amy O’Donoghue (Emerald) 4:21.51, 2. Iseult O’Donnell (Raheny Shamrock) 4:23.18, 3. Ellie Hartnett (UCD) 4:23.20

400m hurdles

Nessa Millet (St Abban’s) 59.52, 2. Karen Dunne (Bohermeen) 61.42, 3. Niamh Malone U23 (Monaghan Phoenix) 61.55

5,000m

Michelle Finn (Leevale) 16:37.49, 2. Sinead O’Connor (Leevale) 16:47.40, 3. Claire Fagan U23 (Mullingar Harriers) 16:48.26

U20 5,000m

Holly Brennan (Cilles AC) 18:15.64, 2. Celine Gavin (Celtic DCH) 18:19.47, 3. Aoife Coffey (Lucan Harriers) 18:29.47

High jump

Sommer Lecky U23 (Finn Valley) 1.79m, 2. Aoife O’Sullivan (Liscarroll) 1.76m, 3. Kate O’Connor U23 (St Gerard’s Dundalk) 1.73m  

Long jump

Saragh Buggy (St Abban’s) 6.09m, 2. Sophie Meredith (St Mary’s Limerick) 5.96m, 3. Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton) 5.94m

Hammer

Nicola Tuthill (Bandon) 60.04m, 2. Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) 49.37m, 3. Megan Moynihan (West Muskerry) 48.80m

Javelin

Kate O’Connor U23 (St Gerard’s Dundalk) 49.24m, 2. Aoibhin McMahon (Blackrock) 37.72m, 3. Ciara McHugh Murphy (Claremorris) 36.73m

Men

100m

Stephen Gaffney (UCD) 10.63, 2. Marcus Lawler (SLOT) 10.79, 3. Dean Adams (Ballymena & Antrim) 10.81

400m

Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo) 47.12, 2. Andrew Mellon (Crusaders) 47.35, 3. Paul Murphy (Ferrybank) 47.64

1500m

Paul Robinson (St Coca’s) 3:43.90, 2. Sean Tobin (Clonmel) 3:43.92, 3. Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea) 3:48.40

5,000m

Darragh McEhlinney U23 (UCD) 13:56.00, 2. John Travers (Donore Harriers) 13:57.11, 3. Efrem Gidey U23 (Clonliffe Harriers) 14:17.89

U20 5,000m

Michael Morgan (Sligo) 15:56.22, 2. Aaron Smith (Cilles) 15:58.05, 3. James Hyland (Raheny Shamrock) 15:59.51

400m hurdles

Matthew Behan (Crusaders) 52.47, 2. Cathal Locke U23 (Doonen) 52.75, 3. Jason Harvey (Crusaders)

High jump

David Cussen (Old Abbey) 2.17m, 2. Kourosh Foroughi (Star of the Sea) 2.05m, 3. Ciaran Connolly U23 (Le Cheile) 2.00m

Long jump

Shane Howard (Bandon) 7.44m, 2. Adam McMullen (Crusaders) 7.31m, 3. Ben Fisher U23 (City of Lisburn) 7.24m

Hammer

Brendan O’Donnell U23 (Lifford Strabane) 64.62m, 2. Adam King (Iveragh AC) 63.98m, 3. Simon Galligan (Clonliffe Harriers) 62.28m

Javelin

Stephen Rice (Clonliffe Harriers) 72.73m, 2. Conor Cusack (Lake District) 62.96m, 3. Rory Gunning (Clonliffe Harriers) 62.16m

Weight for Height 50lbs

Sean Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 4.60m, 2. John Dwyer (Templemore) 4.00m, 3. Damian Crawford (Lifford Strabane) 3.20m

U23 Weight for Height 35lbs

Sean Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo) 5.00m, 2. Padraig O’Callaghan (Leevale) 4.40m, 3. Darryl Crawford (Lifford Strabane) 4.00m