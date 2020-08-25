SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes impress at National Championships
LIMERICK athletes enjoyed an impressive opening weekend at the Irish Life Health National Senior & U23 Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry.
Day 1 & 2 Results:
Women
100m
Phil Healy (Bandon) 11.71, 2. Sarah Lavin (Emerald) 11.83, 3. Joan Healy (Leevale) 11.85
400m
Sophie Becker (Raheny Shamrock) 54.06, 2. Grainne Moynihan (West Muskerry) 54.22, 3. Rachel McCann (North Down) 55.81
1500m
Amy O’Donoghue (Emerald) 4:21.51, 2. Iseult O’Donnell (Raheny Shamrock) 4:23.18, 3. Ellie Hartnett (UCD) 4:23.20
400m hurdles
Nessa Millet (St Abban’s) 59.52, 2. Karen Dunne (Bohermeen) 61.42, 3. Niamh Malone U23 (Monaghan Phoenix) 61.55
5,000m
Michelle Finn (Leevale) 16:37.49, 2. Sinead O’Connor (Leevale) 16:47.40, 3. Claire Fagan U23 (Mullingar Harriers) 16:48.26
U20 5,000m
Holly Brennan (Cilles AC) 18:15.64, 2. Celine Gavin (Celtic DCH) 18:19.47, 3. Aoife Coffey (Lucan Harriers) 18:29.47
High jump
Sommer Lecky U23 (Finn Valley) 1.79m, 2. Aoife O’Sullivan (Liscarroll) 1.76m, 3. Kate O’Connor U23 (St Gerard’s Dundalk) 1.73m
Long jump
Saragh Buggy (St Abban’s) 6.09m, 2. Sophie Meredith (St Mary’s Limerick) 5.96m, 3. Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton) 5.94m
Hammer
Nicola Tuthill (Bandon) 60.04m, 2. Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) 49.37m, 3. Megan Moynihan (West Muskerry) 48.80m
Javelin
Kate O’Connor U23 (St Gerard’s Dundalk) 49.24m, 2. Aoibhin McMahon (Blackrock) 37.72m, 3. Ciara McHugh Murphy (Claremorris) 36.73m
Men
100m
Stephen Gaffney (UCD) 10.63, 2. Marcus Lawler (SLOT) 10.79, 3. Dean Adams (Ballymena & Antrim) 10.81
400m
Chris O’Donnell (North Sligo) 47.12, 2. Andrew Mellon (Crusaders) 47.35, 3. Paul Murphy (Ferrybank) 47.64
1500m
Paul Robinson (St Coca’s) 3:43.90, 2. Sean Tobin (Clonmel) 3:43.92, 3. Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea) 3:48.40
5,000m
Darragh McEhlinney U23 (UCD) 13:56.00, 2. John Travers (Donore Harriers) 13:57.11, 3. Efrem Gidey U23 (Clonliffe Harriers) 14:17.89
U20 5,000m
Michael Morgan (Sligo) 15:56.22, 2. Aaron Smith (Cilles) 15:58.05, 3. James Hyland (Raheny Shamrock) 15:59.51
400m hurdles
Matthew Behan (Crusaders) 52.47, 2. Cathal Locke U23 (Doonen) 52.75, 3. Jason Harvey (Crusaders)
High jump
David Cussen (Old Abbey) 2.17m, 2. Kourosh Foroughi (Star of the Sea) 2.05m, 3. Ciaran Connolly U23 (Le Cheile) 2.00m
Long jump
Shane Howard (Bandon) 7.44m, 2. Adam McMullen (Crusaders) 7.31m, 3. Ben Fisher U23 (City of Lisburn) 7.24m
Hammer
Brendan O’Donnell U23 (Lifford Strabane) 64.62m, 2. Adam King (Iveragh AC) 63.98m, 3. Simon Galligan (Clonliffe Harriers) 62.28m
Javelin
Stephen Rice (Clonliffe Harriers) 72.73m, 2. Conor Cusack (Lake District) 62.96m, 3. Rory Gunning (Clonliffe Harriers) 62.16m
Weight for Height 50lbs
Sean Breathnach (Galway City Harriers) 4.60m, 2. John Dwyer (Templemore) 4.00m, 3. Damian Crawford (Lifford Strabane) 3.20m
U23 Weight for Height 35lbs
Sean Mockler (Moycarkey Coolcroo) 5.00m, 2. Padraig O’Callaghan (Leevale) 4.40m, 3. Darryl Crawford (Lifford Strabane) 4.00m
