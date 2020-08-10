SLIDESHOW: Aisling Annacotty book historic first Munster Junior Cup final appearance

AISLING Annacotty reached the final of the Munster Junior Cup for the first time in the club's history when they defeated Waterford Crystal 3-1 after extra time in an incident-packed game at Jackman Park on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

The result sets up an all Limerick decider next Sunday against Fairview Rgs again at Jackman Park, 3pm.

Aisling left it late scoring twice in the final minute of injury time to avoid the lottery of penalties, but they well deserve their place in next week’s final.

After falling behind to the Waterford side, goals from Shane Clarke, which sent the game to extra-time, and two late strikes from Conor Coughlan helped Aisling advance to next weekend's big decider.