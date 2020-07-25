SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Kilmallock surprise Na Piarsaigh in Limerick Co SHC

KILMALLOCK got their Limerick senior hurling championship off to the best possible start on Friday night when surprising favourites Na Piarsaigh on a 2-16 to 1-17 scoreline at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The Tony Considine managed Kilmallock side were propelled to victory by a smashing personal haul of 1-4 from Graeme Mulcahy.

The Limerick star's 42nd minute goal was a crucial score in the south Limerick side's march to victory.

Na Piarsaigh must now beat Ahane in their second outing in the Limerick Co SHC next weekend.