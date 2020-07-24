SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Patrickswell see off Adare in Limerick Co SHC

HOLDERS Patrickswell opened the defence of their Bon Secours Limerick Co SHC with a hard earned six-point victory over Adare at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Thursday night.

Ciaran Carey's side recorded a 3-23 to 0-26 victory over their neighbours in a free-scoring contest

Adare had led by six points early in the second half, but the 'Well found their feet with two quickfire goals in the final quarter.

Limerick sharpshooter Aaron Gillane ended with 2-4 from play for the winners, but the scoring star of this entertaining game was Adare's Willie Griffin with 0-14 - over half of them from general play.

Adare played with the aid of a gentle breeze in the opening half and were good value for a 0-17 to 1-9 lead at the interval.