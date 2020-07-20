SLIDESHOW: Patrickswell v Ahane, Limerick Premier U21 HC

PATRICKSWELL overcame Ahane at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon to reach the semi finals of the Mint Catering Limerick Premier U21 Hurling Championship.

The 'Well had a 1-17 to 1-14 quarter final win over Ahane at the Ennis Road venue.

Patrickswell will now take on Mungret in the county semi-final next month, while Garryspillane will face Doon in the second semi-final. Both games will be played on August 12.