SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2008: Limerick humble Meath in football qualifiers

LIMERICK stunned Meath by nine points, 4-12 to 4-3 in their All-Ireland senior football qualifier at the Gaelic Grounds on July 19, 2008.

An outstanding tally of 3-7 from full-forward Ian Ryan saw Limerick produce a big upset when dumping the previous year's All-Ireland semi-finalists out of the championship.

At one stage in this game the Mickey 'Ned' O'Sullivan managed Limerick side led their visitors by a staggering 20 points.

Ryan struck a brace of goals in the opening half, one of which came from the penalty spot, to help the Treaty County into a 2-6 to 0-3 lead at the interval. His third goal came within minutes of the restart and finished the game as a contest.

LIMERICK: S Kiely; D Carroll, J McCarthy. S Gallagher; P Browne, S Lavin, P Ranahan; J O'Donovan, J Galvin (1-1); S Kelly, J Ryan, S Buckley (0-1); G Collins (0-1), M Crowley (0-2), I Ryan (3-7). Substitutes: J Cooke for Kelly, L O'Dwyer for Browne, JB Murphy for Cooke, S Walsh for Carroll, M Reidy for Ryan.