SLIDESHOW: Launch of Greenpark Limerick Senior Open

THE Catholic Institute Athletic Club (CIAC) have announced that the Greenpark Centre will be this year’s sponsor of the Limerick Senior Open tennis tournament.

The tournament was originally due to take place in mid-May, but as we well know, all sports were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club looks forward to getting tennis and other sports back to some normality, and have rescheduled the tournament for August 15 to 22.

The Limerick Senior Open is a favourite among players in the Munster circuit, as well as for those from Connaught and Leinster. It has enjoyed record entries over the past five years with participants competing at all levels, from Grade 1 to Grade 6.

CIAC very pleased to have the Greenpark Centre as their partner for this year’s Greenpark Limerick Senior Open. The club hopes players will continue to support the competition and contribute to its continued success.

Entry to the tournament will be available soon through Tennis Ireland Tournament software. All details, including Covid-19 protocols, will be available on the site and on our website at www.ciac.ie.

CIAC boasts eight floodlight all-weather courts, four squash courts and an astro turf hockey pitch. Membership includes all these sports and more.

Sponsors

Developed by Michael Tiernan of Tiernan Properties, the Greenpark Centre has served the people of the Ballinacurra and South Circular Road areas since 1996.

The Centre and its retailers are delighted to associate with CIAC in sponsorship of the Greenpark Limerick Senior Open this year. The Greenpark Centre comprises a 7-unit neighbourhood retail centre located in a prime location at the junction of Childers Road and Ballinacurra Road, providing shoppers with a convenient location for groceries, pharmacy services, off-licence purchases, personal grooming and Asian take-away food, all conveniently close to the CIAC.

The centre would like to wish CIAC, its hard-working committee and all the participants the very best of luck. The Greenpark Centre in conjunction with Costcutter, Ballinacurra Pharmacy, Number 21 Off-Licence, Wok to Go and Curlz Hair Salon appreciate the opportunity to be involved with this event.

