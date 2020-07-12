SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2017, Limerick v Clare, Munster U-21 HC semi-final

On this day in 2017, Limerick defeated Clare by 1-28 to 1-15 in the Bord Gais Energy Munster Under 21 hurling championship semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds.

A blistering opening half display provided the foundation for Limerick to ease their way into the Munster final by a 13-point margin. The Shannonsiders led by 1-15 to 1-05 at the interval.

LIMERICK: E McNamara; S Finn, D Fanning, D Joy; R Lynch (0-01), K Hayes, T Grimes (0-01); C Ryan (0-03), R Hanley (0-02); A Gillane (0-14, 0-05f, 0-01 ’65), B Murphy (0-01), C Lynch (0-01); P Casey (1-00), T Morrissey (0-02), B Nash (0-02). Subs: C Boylan for Murphy (40 mins), A La Touche Cosgrave for Grimes (42 mins), C McSweeney for Finn (51 mins), P Ahern (0-01) for Morrissey (53 mins), O O’Reilly for Casey (56 mins).

CLARE: K Nugent; C O’Halloran, D Walsh, C Cooney; C Smyth, B O’Gorman, R Hayes (0-01); J McCarthy, M O’Malley (0-01); D Fitzgerald (0-02), C Corbett (0-02), B Cahill (0-01); I Galvin (0-05, 0-04f), A Shanagher (0-01), B Connors (1-00). Subs: M Moloney for Smyth (18 mins), M O’Shea (0-01) for Corbett (40 mins), P O’Loughlin (0-01) for Hayes (42 mins), C Noonan for Cahill (56 mins), J Cunningham for B O’Gorman (59 mins).

REFEREE: C McAllister (Cork)