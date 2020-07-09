SLIDESHOW: On this day 2011: Limerick v Antrim, All-Ireland SHC Qualifier

LIMERICK defeated Antrim by 3-22 to 0-12 in Round 3 of the All-Ireland GAA Hurling Championship Qualifiers on Saturday at Parnell Park, Dublin on July 9, 2011