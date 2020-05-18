SLIDESHOW: 'Like the first day of Christmas' as Golf returns in Limerick

Golf courses have been allowed to open their 'doors' this morning as Phase 1 of the Government's road map to re-opening the country came into effect.

Limerick, Castletroy, Rathbane, Adare Manor, Adare Golf resort, Ballyneety and Dromoland have all seen time sheets booked up in advance with golfers eager to get back into the 'swing' of things.

Eoin O'Neill of Ballyneety Golf club likened the opportunity to play to being similar to the 'first day of Christmas' while Gary Howie of Castletroy confirmed that the golfers are aware of the 'privileged position' they are in, considering their sport is being allowed to return, while others have to wait.

Limerick Golf club is booked out for the week with Lee Harrington confirming that on course volunteers are making sure the experience is safe and protocols are met for all members. 'The members have been brilliant in getting things going today. We have three balls going out at 14 minute intervals since 7am. It is great to see members back around the club' he added.

Meanwhile the 'sight of cars coming up the driveway' was the highlight for Eamonn O'Donnell of Dromoland Golf Club. While people have been making the most of their lockdown to practice their short game, Eamonn did confirm it took until the 'sixth golfer of the morning' to hit the fairway on the first.

Golf clubs are only open to members, with clubhouses and bars closed. There may be no opportunities to make money at this time, but the care of members if forefront in all of the clubs at present.

'We know this (the return of golf) is seen as a test for other sports to come back. We know how important it is for everyone to be aware of that and so far, everyone has been' admitted Gary Howie from Castletroy.

The overall feeling was, 'its good to be back'