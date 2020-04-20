SLIDESHOW: On this Day 2016 - Pike Rovers reach FAI Junior Cup final following replay win

On this day back in 2016, two late goals from Pike Rovers earned them a 2-0 win over St Peter’s of Athlone in FAI Junior Cup semi-final in Tullamore.

This game originally took place ten days ago in Leah Victoria Park in Tullamore but was abandoned midway through because of a snow storm. This time the sides played the full 90 minutes with late goals from Steven McGann and John Connery getting Pike over the line.

The Limerick side went on to face Sheriff YC in the final in the Aviva Stadium.