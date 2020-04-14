SLIDESHOW: On This Day 2007 - Garryowen end 13 year wait for silverware

Garryowen ended a 13-year drought as they landed the All-Ireland on this day back in 2007, thanks to a 20-7 win over Belfast Harlequins in Dubarry Park

They were two converted tries in front after ten minutes, had stretched their advantage to 20-0 by the interval and although held scoreless in the second half, did more than enough to replace Cork Constitution as champions in this, the second year of the competition.

The Paul Cunningham coached side called upon stars such as Conan Doyle and Gerry Hurley in the backline, while Damien Varley and Eugene McGovern starred in the front row. The engine room for this win however was the backrow where Anthony Kavanagh, Peter Malone (now head of Munster Rugby's academy) and captain Paul Neville stole the show.