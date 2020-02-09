SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader weekly athletics notes

Milford Hospice 10k

There was a turnout of 2300, unlike last year no frost or ice and a slightly modified course for the 8th annual Milford Hospice 10k run. First to cross the line was Thomas Hayes of Kilkenny City Harriers in 31:45.

Bilboa’s Declan Moore continues to be a master of consistency coming 2nd in 33:24. There was a big performance from Niall O’Riordan of An Brú to come 3rd in 35:23. The women’s race was won by UL academic and Dooneen A.C. member Anne MacPhail in 40:56. Her Clubmate Shona Ní Fhloinn was not far behind in 41:18. The podium was completed by Shauna Doellken of Limerick Tri in 41:28. Well done to all involved in a worthy cause.

North Munster Schools XC Championships

Taking place at Salesians College Pallaskenry club singlets were swapped for those of schools and conditions were reasonable on this undulating course. The top 15 individuals and top 4 teams qualified for the Munster Championships in Clarecastle.



Minor and Junior Girls

One of the highlights of the day was a 2nd place finish by Anna Campbell (Crescent College Comprehensive). She broke from the leading pack and moved into second at halfway but was unable to significantly close the gap on the winner Gemma Galvin (St. Michaels Kilmihill) who lead from the start. There was also a 6th place for Orla O’Shaughnessy (Salesians Pallaskenry),with Mai McKenna (Coláiste na Trócaire Rathkeale) 8th. Róisín Murphy was 9th and helped St John the Baptist, Hospital to team Silver. Nessa Markham (Coláiste na Trócaire) was 8th Junior Girl.



Intermediate and Senior Girls

At Intermediate Maria Campbell (Crescent Comprehensive) and Sarah Butler (Laurel Hill) continued their good form to finish 4th and 6th respectively. At Senior Fiona O’Brien, Lillian Sheehan and Niamh Lenihan were 5th, 6th and 7th for the hosts Salesians.

Minor and Junior Boy’s

At Minor Tyrique Harte was 6th for Salesians. Alan McCutcheon in 7th helped Crescent College Comprehensive to the team Bronze while Thomasz Garbat was 11th for CBS. On a good day for Crescent Comprehensive there was another Silver Medal in the Junior Boy’s event as Óran Flanagan finished clear in second. He was followed in 3rd and 4th by Patrick Mooney and Pierce Connery who helped Coláiste Iosef Kilmallock to the team Silver. Stephen and Jamie Young (both Coláiste na Trócaire) were 9th and 10th respectively.



Intermediate and Senior Boys

Brian Sheehy of Coláiste na Trócaire) was 10th Intermediate boy. There was a cluster of high finishers at Senior with Thomas McCarthy (Castletroy College) 4th, Alex Angland (Ardscoil Rís) 5th, Patrick Holian and Eoin O’Loughlin (both St. John the Baptist Hospital) were 8th and 12th. The hosts Salesians took the team Bronze.



John Treacy Dungarvan 10 Mile

There was some very good performances by athletes from Limerick in a gale stricken Waterford. Dooneen’s Shona Keane was 1st F35 in 1:05:30. There was also good times by Sinead McDermott (Dooneen) 1:07:34,Edel Foster (An Brú) 1:16:35, Declan Guina (West Limerick) 54:37 and Dave Hanlon (Limerick AC) 60:06.



Fixtures

Munster Senior & Masters Indoor Championships 8th and 9th February Nenagh

National Intermediate, Masters, Juvenile B and Relays XC Championships, Avondale Co. Wicklow

Analog Devices Adare 10k,hosted by West Limerick and now in it’s 26th year, Sunday 23rd February 1pm

