SLIDESHOW: Árdscoil Rís advance to Munster Schools Junior Cup semi-finals

ÁRDSCOIL Rís booked their place in the semi-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup after scoring an exciting 24-21 victory over holders Rockwell College at Thomond Park this Wednesday.

Árdscoil Rís laid the foundation for this victory in the opening half after which the Limerick side had built a significant 24-7 advantage.

The North Circular Road side, who claimed the second of their two Junior Cup wins in 2005, scored three tries in that opening half.

Árdscoil raced into an early 12-0 lead with tries from centre Harry Long and full-back Andrew Lyons. Long also converted his own try.

2019 Junior Cup winners Rockwell hit back with a try of their own from powerful number eight Jack Ryan, with Kian O'Reilly also adding the conversion.

Resilient Árdscoil Ris hit back strongly before half-time when adding their third try of the half through winger Alan Fitzgerald.

That score proved to be the Limerick side's final points of the game, however.

Rockwell hit back with two tries in the second period from hooker Joseph Lawrence and Jock Fogarty, both converted by O'Reilly, to reduce Árdscoil's advantage to three points.

The resilient Limerick side, who had won all three of their group games in the round robin phase of the Junior Cup before Christmas, managed to retain their three-point lead until the final whistle.