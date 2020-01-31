SLIDESHOW: Limerick Leader weekly athletics notes

The A.I.T. Arena was the assembly point for many of the nations best U20 and U23 athletes last Saturday as it played host to the Irish Life Health National Junior & U23 Indoor Championships. Quite a number of Limerick athletes shone.



U23 Women

One of the overall highlights was the 60m and 200m double at U23 by Emerald and Ireland starlet Ciara Neville. She also set championship records in both events. She first blitzed the opposition in the 60m final in a CBP of 7.33, with Carlow’s Molly Scott 2nd in 7.45. She later took the 200m title in 24.40, having earlier set a new championship best time of 24.04 in the heats.

Junior Women

Another double champion was Emeralds Ciara Sheehy who took Gold in the 4kg Shot Putt (12.41) and also in the 28kg Weight for Distance (6.07). Niamh Foley (St.Mary’s AC) took a superb Silver in the 200m (25.65) after winning her heat. She was just edged for Bronze in 60m by Alannah McGuinness (Carrick on Shannon) in the 60m 7.75 to 7.79. There was another consistent performance from Dooneen’s Maria Campbell, taking 5th in the 800m in 2:22.82 with clubmate Maria Butler 8th in 2:24.56

U23 Men

There was another national medal for Dooneen’s Cathal Locke who took Silver in the 400m in 48.64. He was closely followed in 3rd by Emerald’s Kieron Ludwig who took the Bronze Medal in 49 15 with both Limerick athletes having won their respective heats.

Junior Men

Geoffrey Joy O’Regan (Sunhill Harriers) was awarded Silver on count back after tying for first place with a clearance of 2.03m in the Junior High Jump. Dooneen’s Dior Lawal was 5th in the 60m in 7.01. Also 5th was Emerald’s Nathan Sheehy Cremin in the 800m in 2:04.12.



National Indoor League Round 2

Held in A.I.T last Sunday there were no Limerick teams competing however a few athletes were competing as guests. Emerald's Jenna Brommell was an easy winner of her 800m race in 2:08.73. Dooneen’s Kelvin O’Carroll was 2nd in the men’s 800m G in 2:02.87

Around the Country

Clíona Hurst in her first race for West Limerick A.C was 2nd in 27:27 in the Coldwood 4 mile near Craughwell Co. Galway

Colm Turner (Limerick A.C) ran the Raheny 5 Mile in a superb time of 24:54.



Fixtures

Milford Hospice 10k, 12 noon, Sunday 2nd February, University of Limerick

Dungarvan 10 Mile Road Race, February 2nd 1:30pm

National Intermediate and Masters Cross-Country Championships, Avondale Co. Wicklow, February 8th

Munster Senior and Masters Indoor Championships February 8th and 9th Nenagh Indoor Arena

Analog Devices Adare 10k Road Race, hosted by West Limerick and now in it’s 26th year, February 23rd 1pm

Mallow 10 Mile Sunday 22nd March 12:30pm