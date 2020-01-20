SLIDESHOW: Large numbers attend Limerick Swimming Club’s Annual Gerry Ryan Memorial Gala

Close to 800 swimmers converged on the UL Arena this weekend to compete in Limerick Swimming Club’s Annual Gerry Ryan Memorial Gala.

Swimmers from North, South, East and West competed for the coveted Gerry Ryan Memorial Trophy at the event which ran from 6pm on Friday until Sunday evening. The event is run by Limerick Swimming Club, Limerick’s largest, longest established and most successful competitive swimming club.

Gerry Ryan, one of the founders of Limerick Swimming Club, is remembered at this gala every year.

With over 150 members aged from 8 upwards, Limerick Swimming Club’s top swimmers compete at both National, International and even Olympic level and hold a host of records between them. The club has direct links to the Swim Ireland National Centre in Limerick where many of its members also train.

Limerick Swimming Club Female swimmer of the event Róisín Ní Riain, Male swimmers of the event Luke Cahill pictured with Doris Ryan, wife of the late Gerry, and Limerick Chair Pádraig Fitzgerald were pictured at the event above. For the rest of the pictures, see slideshow above.