SLIDESHOW: Monaleen Camogie Annual awards night

MONALEEN Camogie celebrated a very successful 2019 whe staging their Annual Awards night in Monaleen Clubhouse recently.

The event celebrated the achievement of all the club's players from 2008 to Junior level.

2019 saw Monaleen win a number of championships, leagues and blitzes, including the Junior A 12-a-side Championship, Minor A Shield County Champions, U16A League and Cup Champions, U14A Plate League winners, U13A County Champions and Veronica Stack Blitz Champions, U12 Regina Long Memorial Champions.