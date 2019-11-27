SLIDESHOW: St Munchin's see off Rockwell in Munster Schools Senior Cup

ST MUNCHIN'S College rounded off the group stages of the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup with a thrilling 23-20 victory over Rockwell College in Corbally on Wednesday afternoon.

St Munchin's outscored their Tipperary visitors by three tries to two to record the second success of their four-game Group B campaign.

A late try from hooker Jack Devanny, off a well-executed maul, helped secure victory for the renowned Corbally rugby nursery.

St Munchin's will now face the winners of Ardscoil Ris' clash with Glenstal Abbey in a preliminary quarter-final of the Munster Schools Senior Cup in the New Year.

The home side had led Rockwell 15-7 at the end of an entertaining opening half.

St Munchin's two remaining tries were scored by powerful number eight Liam Neilan and hugely influential centre Seamus McCarthy-Burbage.

Out-half Alexander Wood, son of former Garryowen, Munster, Ireland and Lions hooker Keith Wood, converted the second try and added two penalty goals.

St Munchin's have now finished in third place in Group B, behind table toppers CBC and second-placed Crescent College Comprehensive.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Daragh McDermott; Conor O'Shaughnessy, Seamus McCarthy-Burbage, Darragh Long, James O'Brien; Alexander Wood, Donnacha O'Callghan; Nathan Walsh, Jack Devanny, Craig Finn; Louis McCormack, Graham Kirwan; Joachim Clohessy, Evan Hickey, Liam Neilan. Replacements: Gus Harrington, Kieran Ryan, Darragh Slattery, Sean Nestor, Denis Bermingham, Stephen Hayes, Kieran Tracey, Conor O'Brien-Comerford, Joey Ryall, David O'Regan.