SLIDESHOW: Limerick hurlers receive PwC hurling All-Stars

LIMERICK players Sean Finn and Aaron Gillane received their 2019 PwC All-Star hurling awards in Dublin this Friday night.

The awards were presented at the annual PwC All-Stars banquet at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Friday evening.

Limerick's Kyle Hayes was pipped to the 2019 Young Hurler of the Year accolade by Kilkenny’s Adrian Rory O’Connor of Wexford was also on the shortlist for the accolade.

The awards ceremony was broadcast to a national TV audience live on RTÉ 1.

It's a second award for Bruff's Sean Finn and a first All-Star for corner forward Aaron Gillane.

The selections brings to 55 the total number of Limerick awards.

Sean Finn is one of just two players, along with Cork's Patrick Horgan, to remain from the 2018 All-Star team.

Indeed the corner back is the first Limerick hurler to win successive All-Stars since Gary Kirby in 1995-96.

Finn is again selected in the No2 jersey, where Limerick previously had Paudie Fitzmaurice (1984) and Richie McCarthy (2013) honoured.

Aaron Gillane is selected at No13, where Andrew O'Shaughnessy (2007) is the only previous All-Star from Limerick.

Back in September it was revealed that Limerick had received nine All-Star nominations.

Limerick's entire full back line of Finn, Mike Casey and Richie English were among the 18 defenders short-listed.

Both Limerick midfielders Cian Lynch and William O'Donoghue were nominated - among six midfielders.

In attack, there were four Limerick nominations; Kyle Hayes and the entire full forward line of Peter Casey, Graeme Mulcahy and Gillane.

Sean Finn, Richie English, Cian Lynch and Graeme Mulcahy were among just six 2018 All Stars that received nominations for the 2019 awards.