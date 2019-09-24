Aviva celebrated Ireland’s opening clash against Scotland in Japan by hosting hundreds of children from all four provinces at the 2019 Aviva Mini Rugby Nations Cup. Irish Rugby star Jordi Murphy was on hand to kick off proceedings as stars of the future were treated to a festival of Rugby and given the opportunity to shine at the home of Irish Rugby. Limerick's own UL Bohemians were in attendance and they represented Australia on the day, just like for Red Robin, Paul Warwick.

Just after Ireland’s winning tournament opener against Scotland, 20 Boys’ U10 and Girls’ U12 teams from counties nationwide imitated their heroes as each team was twinned with a country competing in Japan, each ensuring plenty of colour was on display. Local club UL Bohemians were twinned with Australia.

The Minis season will continue over the coming weeks with the 2019 Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festivals set to take place throughout the country. Giving both girls’ U12s and boys’ U10s teams the chance to develop as players at grassroots level, the festivals provide a safe and fun environment. Four provincial locations will host the festivals with the events taking place in the following clubs:

6th October: Munster Provincial Festival – UL Bohemians, Limerick

12th October: Ulster Provincial Festival – Bangor, Co. Down

13th October: Leinster Provincial Festival – DLS Palmerston, Dublin

19th October: Connacht Provincial Festival – Corinthians, Galway

29th March: Girls National Festival – Venue TBC



Jordi Murphy, Irish rugby player said: “It’s great to be here today at the Aviva Mini Rugby Nations Cup. Seeing the talent and enthusiasm on display is brilliant and shows that the future of Irish rugby is in safe hands. I have very happy memories playing with my friends from a young age and would have loved an opportunity like this! You never forget your first time running out on to the pitch here in Aviva Stadium, so I think giving these children a chance to play here is a dream come true for a lot of them!”

Speaking at the tournament, Lisa Bergin, Sponsorship Manager, Aviva Ireland said “Today is a really special day for us at Aviva as we celebrate and reward the future stars of Irish Rugby here at Aviva Stadium. The colour, noise, and passion shown by each team was brilliant to see and we’re delighted to host children from all corners of the country at the Mini Rugby Nations Cup.

The good news is that the Minis season continues, and we will be in Limerick, Down, Dublin and Galway next month for the 2019 Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festivals.”

To find out more about the Aviva Mini Rugby Nations Cup or the Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festivals visit: www.aviva.ie/safetodream and follow #SafeToDream on Aviva Ireland social channels.