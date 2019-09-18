SLIDESHOW: Limerick GAA stars swap jerseys for jungle attire in I'm A Celeb fundraiser

TWENTY FOUR Limerick GAA players and personalities are to take place in a 'I’m A Celeb Get Me Out of Here' fundraiser.

The Club Limerick organised event takes place on Friday September 27 in the South Court Hotel.

The Limerick hurlers to face the Bush Tucker trials will be Kyle Hayes, Dan Morrissey, Mike Casey, Barry Nash, Aaron Costelloe and Barry Hennessy.



Former Limerick hurling stars Davy Clarke and Donie Ryan are also taking part.

Limerick hurling kitman Ger O'Connell and Limerick County Board official and referee Eamonn Phelan will also enter the 'jungle'.

The Limerick footballers taking part are Jamie Lee, Peter Nash, Colm McSweeney, Mike Fitzgibbon, Padraig de Brun and Tommie Childs.

Camogie players Sarah Carey, Katie Campbell, Neamh Curtin and ladies footballers Olivia Giltenane and Orlaith O'Donoghue are also confirmed contestants.

The list is completed by members of the media; Louise Cantillon (Spin South West), Jerome O'Connell (Limerick Leader) and Paul Fitzgerald.

Tickets cost €25 with a family ticket available at €80 for two adults and two children.

A limited number of tickets remain on sale online here while all other tickets can be purchased from the respective club secretaries across Limerick.