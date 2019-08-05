SLIDESHOW: Limerick hurler lands short of All-Ireland Poc Fada title on Cooley Mountains

LIMERICK and Pallasgreen hurler Colin Ryan finished fourth in the Martin Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada final over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The annual long puck competition took place in the Cooley Mountains and Ryan was just four shots behind the winner.

Ryan was part of the Limerick matchday panel of 26 just a week earlier in the All-Ireland SHC semi final loss to Kilkenny in Croke Park.

Runner-up in the Munster Poc Fada final, Ryan finished ahead of Cork hurler Patrick Horan and former Poc Fada winner Brendan Cummins.

Ryan was supported across the co Louth course by his inter-county colleagues; among them Diarmuid Byrnes, Dan Morrissey, Darragh O'Donovan, Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Murphy, Paul Browne and Pat Ryan.

Offaly brothers Cillian and Cathal Kiely finished first and second in the All-Ireland Poc Fada Final. There was very little to chose between the big hitting Kilcormac-Killoughey club siblings but it was defending champion Cillian who edged out his brother to retain the title.