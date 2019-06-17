SLIDESHOW: Limerick FC U13s play out thrilling draw with Cork in Airtricity League

LIMERICK FCs exciting U13 side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Cork City in their final Group 2 game in the SSE Airtricity League at Hogan Park.

Both sides had already qualified for the elite phase of the competition prior to kick-off with Limerick winning their previous eight games on the bounce.

Limerick FCs goals in their nail-biting draw with the Leesiders came courtesy of a stunning 20-yard effort from Kian Kelly, as well as from Cillian Mulvihill and an Aidan O'Shea header.

Both team will have to meet each other again in the Elite Phase of the competition as they

have been drawn in the same group.