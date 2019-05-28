SLIDESHOW: Limerick contestants collect medal haul at Community Games

It was a great weekend in Limerick as the National Finals were once again held in the fantastic facilities at UL. With almost 200 participants representing Limerick in a wide variety of individual and team events, there was great excitement throughout the campus. Limerick participants all did themselves, their Community Games areas and their county proud and whether bringing home medals or not, they are all winners! Well done to all and thanks to the many adult and youth volunteers, supporters and managers. The following is a full list of the Limerick participants at the National Finals and medal winners. Maith sibh go léir!

ART

Regional - Emma O’Brien - Art U14 & O12 Girls Bronze Medal

Monaleen - Siluni Sihansa Wasala - Art U8 & O6 Girls - 4th Place

Murroe Boher - Alex Clancy - Art U10 & O8 Boys

Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Meghan - Hayes - Art U10 & O8 Girls

Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM - Szymon Raczewski - Art U12 & O10 Boys

Bruff - Grange - Meanus - Julie Boyle - Art U12 & O10 Girls

Bruree - Rockhill - Cian Harrold - Art U14 & O12 Boys

Feohanagh Castlemahon - Moya O’Connor - Art U16 & O14 Girls

Bruree - Rockhill - ames Cussen - Art U8 & O6 Boys

Gymnastics

Kildimo Pallaskenry - Sean O’Sullivan - Gymnastics U13 & O11 Boys Gold Medal

Regional - Jade You - Gymnastics U13 & O11 Girls Gold Medal

Glin - Miriam O’Connor - Gymnastics U11 & O9 Girls - Silver Medal

Croom Banogue Mainister - Troy Renouf Burchill - Gymnastics U11 & O9 Boys 4th Place

Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM - Annie Rose - Gillen - Gymnastics U9 & O7 Girls 4th Place

Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM- Emma Gillen - Gymnastics U15 & O13 Girls

Monaleen - Harry Millan - Gymnastics U9 & O7 Boys

Handball - One Wall

Kilmallock - Paddy O’Reilly - Handball U13 Boys Bronze Medal

Broadford - Drumcollogher - Abigail Lenihan - Handball U16 Girls 4th Place

Broadford - Drumcollogher - Orlaith Shanahan - Handball U13 girls

Kilmallock - William O’Reilly - Handball U16 Boys

Hand Writing

Bruff - Grange - Meanus - Liam Boyle - Handwriting U10 & O6 Boys

Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Ava Walsh - Handwriting U10 & O6 Girls

Bruff - Grange - Meanus - John Hayden - Handwriting U12 & O6 Boys

Caherdavin - Sarah Wallace - Handwriting U12 & O6 Girls

Model Making

St. Senans Donnacha Ryan - Model Making U10 & O6 Boys

Monaleen - Joanne Morrissey - Model Making U10 & O6 Girls

St. Senans Cian Donovan - Model Making U12 & O6 Boys

Knocklong-Glenbrohane - Erin Woulfe - Model Making U12 & O6 Girls

St. Senans - Kate Madigan - Model Making U14 & O6 Girls

Murroe Boher -Eibhlin Stockil - Model Making U16 & O6 Girls

Swimming

Monaleen - Daragh - Horgan - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U12 & O10 Boys Gold Medal

Askeaton - Ballysteen - Zac O’Connor -Swimming - 2 Lengths Butterfly U16 & O14 Boys Gold Medal

Regional - Petr Pershin - Swimming - 2 Lengths Breaststroke U14 & O12 Boys Gold Medal

St Kevins - Roisin Ní Riain - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U16 & O14 Girls Silver Medal

Our Lady of Lourdes - Aida Hehir - Swimming - 2 Lengths Breaststroke U12 & O10 Girls Silver Medal

Regional - Denis O’Brien - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U14 & O12 Boys Bronze Medal

Crecora - Patrickswell Claragh Collins Swimming - 1 Length Backstroke U10 & O8 Girls 4th Place

Crecora - Patrickswell - Megan O’Shea - Swimming - 1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Girls 4th Place

Monaleen- Sofie Keane - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U14 & O12 Girls 4th Place

Caherdavin - Nathaniel Laffan Swimming - 1 Length Backstroke U10 & O8 Boys

Regional - Raymond O’Brien - Swimming - 1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Boys

Regional - Kristians Salenicks - Swimming - 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Boys

Monaleen - Alycia Fan - Swimming - 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Girls

Monaleen - Lucy Greenslade - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U12 & O10 Girls

Askeaton - Ballysteen - Liam O’Sullivan - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U14 & O12 Boys

Monaleen - Aonghus Cooke - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U16 & O14 Boys

Monaleen - Rian Fitzpatrick - Swimming - 2 Lengths Breaststroke U12 & O10 Boys

Askeaton - Ballysteen - Faye Walsh - Swimming - 2 Lengths Breaststroke U14 & O12 Girls

Askeaton - Ballysteen - Freddie O’Connor - Swimming - 2 Lengths Butterfly U14 & O12 Boys

Regional - Aoife Lyons - Swimming - 2 Lengths Butterfly U14 & O12 Girls

Monaleen - Hannah O’Connor - Swimming - 2 Lengths Butterfly U16 & O14 Girls

Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM - Donnacha Feerick - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U12 & O10 Boys

Regional - Lucy O’Brien - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U12 & O10 Girls

Monaleen- Oliver Hughes - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U16 & O14 Boys

Ballybrown - Clarina- Emily Buckley - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U16 & O14 Girls

Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Boys

Monaleen - Michael Flannery, Jack Lavelle, Keith O’Connor, Jack O’Connor, Daragh - Horgan, Rian Fitzpatrick

Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Girls

Monaleen - Ava Botha, Ava Lavelle, Lucy Greenslade, Sofie Keane

Talent - Individual

Croom Banogue Mainister - Liam Fitzgibbon - Talent - Solo Music U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Silver Medal

Bruree - Rockhill - Madeline Blackwell - Talent - Solo Recitation U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed Bronze Medal

Feenagh-Kilmeedy - Leah Lynch - Talent - Solo Dance(Modern & Disco) U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed 4th Place

Feenagh-Kilmeedy - Nicola Williams - Talent - Solo Dance(Modern & Disco) U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Knocklong-Glenbrohane - Orlaith Barry - Talent - Solo Music U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Daniel Connolly - Talent - Solo Recitation U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Knocklong-Glenbrohane - Roisin Mills - Talent - Solo Singing U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Ballingarry - Granagh - Nessa Markham - Talent - Solo Singing U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Talent - Groups

Talent - Group Singing U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed Gold Medals : Ballingarry - Granagh - Nessa & Cathal Markham

Talent - Group Singing U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Bronze Medals

Croom Banogue Mainister - Ava Rose Boome, Erika Lee, Harry Moriarty, Isabelle Regan, Aoife Slapka

Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed 4th Place

Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Aoife Connolly, Ella Connolly, Benjamin Franklin, Lauren Franklin, Daniel Connolly

Talent - Group Music U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - 4th Place

Croom Banogue Mainister - Sylvia Cagney Rusin, Aoibhin Cahill , Eva Fox O’Connor, Dermot Shanahan, Liam Fitzgibbon

Talent - Group Dance Irish Contemporary U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Eabha Hourigan, Lee Kirsh, Harry Stokes

Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Croom Banogue Mainister - Arthur Cregan , George Fox O’Connor, Edward Furlong, Matthew Furlong, Katie Sheahan, Nicholas Sheahan

Talent - Group Modern Dance U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Cappagh - Sarah Maune, Kerry Moane, Lucy O’Flaherty, Katie Maune, Jennifer Walsh

Talent - Group Modern Dance U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Feenagh/ Kilmeedy -Caoimhe Guina, Emily Harrold, Colleen O’Dwyer, Holly Jude Breen, Anna Irwin, Nicola Williams

Talent - Group Music U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Croom Banogue Mainister - David Cagney Rusin, Aisling Cahill, Liam Fitzgerald Cusack, Aisling McCarthy, James McCarthy, Emma Reynolds

Duathlon

Duathlon U15 Boys

Ballybrown/Clarina- Darragh O’Sullivan

Marathon

Marathon U16 Boys

Kilmallock- Conor Clery, Athea - Dermot Pierse, Fergal Pierse, Regional - Sean O’Neill

Cross Country

Mixed Distance Relay - 400m /600m U12 - O10 Boys

Evan Boland, Monaleen, Fionan Kelleher, Adare, Sean O’Brien, Caherdavin, Reuben Crowe, Murroe - Boher

Mixed Distance Relay - 400m/600m U12 - O10 Girls

Kealon Collins, Regional, Fiona Power, Kilmallock, Evelyn Fitzgerald, St Senans, Aliya Kiely, Kilmallock, Ivana O’Carroll, Regional, Summer Behan, St Senans

Cross Country 1200m U13 - O11 Boys

Liam Glynn, Ahane - ACM, Sean O’Donoghue, Adare, Harry Fitzgerald, Glin, Cian O’Farrell, St Senans, Ross O’Carroll Regional, Anna Campbell, Regional, Mai McKenna, Ballingarry - Granagh, Ciara Flaherty, Ahane ACM, Aoife Smith, Regional, Rachel O’Connor, Croom Banogue Mainister

Mixed Distance Relay - 600m/800m U14 - O12 Boys 5th Place

Conor Kennedy, Cappamore, Alan McCutcheon, Our Lady of Lourdes, Jamie Power, Kilmallock, Darragh Lynch, Feohanagh - Castlemahon, Sean Meagher, Caherdavin, Joe Buckley OLL

Mixed Distance Relay - 600m/ 800m U14 - O12 Girls

Eimear Galvin, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Aoife Collins, Kilmallock, Victoria Amiadamen Monaleen, Kate Foley, Newcastle West, Kate O’Sullivan, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Molly Creedon, Feohanagh - Castlemahon



Projects

Project U11 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Gold Medals + Overall Project Award

Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - John Barry, Liam Kinkead, Luke Nolan

Project U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed Gold Medals

Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Aoife Barry, Alan Kinkead, Jack Nolan

Project U13 & O6 Boys Girls or Mixed

Broadford - Drumcollogher -Clara Kenrick Morrissey, Adele Lenihan, Rachel Molyneaux

Table Quiz

Quiz U14 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed

Feenagh-Kilmeedy - Kate O’Sullivan, Violet Irwin, Tomas Galvin, James O’Connor

INDOOR SOCCER

Indoor Soccer U10 & O8 Boys - Gold Medals

Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM - Ewan Coulter, Cian Cronin, Rory Devine, Danann Glynn, Sam Hogan, Harry Kett, Cian McCarthy, Cormac Ryan

Indoor Soccer U13 & O10 Boys Bronze Medals

Caherdavin - Bobby Amadasun, Michael Dike, Jamie Faulkner, Mickey Faulkner, Patrick Faulkner, Rian Goggin, Mark Hogan

MINI RUGBY

Rugby Mini U11 & O9 Boys/Girls/Mixed Silver Medals

Regional - Jamie Bell, Adam Bennett, Leo Carmen, Odhran Considine, Samuel Gilmore, Sam Hall, Eoghan Hogan, Sean O’Brien, Dylan Quirke, Luke Reaboi, Cian Robertson, Christan Stack

Table Tennis

Table Tennis U16 & O13 Boys 4th Place

Caherdavin - Luke Hegarty, Colm Lenihan, James Linnane, Okeeffe Olenga, Andrew Stack

Table Tennis U16 & O13 Girls 4th Place

Caherdavin - Sarah Stanley, Laura Ahern, Angel Kinsella