SLIDESHOW: Limerick contestants collect medal haul at Community Games

It was a great weekend in Limerick as the National Finals were once again held in the fantastic facilities at UL. With almost 200 participants representing Limerick in a wide variety of individual and team events, there was great excitement throughout the campus. Limerick participants all did themselves, their Community Games areas and their county proud and whether bringing home medals or not, they are all winners! Well done to all and thanks to the many adult and youth volunteers, supporters and managers. The following is a full list of the Limerick participants at the National Finals and medal winners. Maith sibh go léir!
ART
Regional - Emma O’Brien - Art U14 & O12 Girls Bronze Medal
Monaleen - Siluni Sihansa Wasala - Art U8 & O6 Girls - 4th Place
Murroe Boher - Alex Clancy - Art U10 & O8 Boys
Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Meghan - Hayes - Art U10 & O8 Girls
Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM - Szymon Raczewski - Art U12 & O10 Boys
Bruff - Grange - Meanus - Julie Boyle - Art U12 & O10 Girls
Bruree - Rockhill - Cian Harrold - Art U14 & O12 Boys
Feohanagh Castlemahon - Moya O’Connor - Art U16 & O14 Girls
Bruree - Rockhill - ames Cussen - Art U8 & O6 Boys
Gymnastics
Kildimo Pallaskenry - Sean O’Sullivan - Gymnastics U13 & O11 Boys Gold Medal
Regional - Jade You - Gymnastics U13 & O11 Girls Gold Medal
Glin - Miriam O’Connor - Gymnastics U11 & O9 Girls - Silver Medal
Croom Banogue Mainister - Troy Renouf Burchill - Gymnastics U11 & O9 Boys 4th Place
Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM - Annie Rose - Gillen - Gymnastics U9 & O7 Girls 4th Place
Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM- Emma Gillen - Gymnastics U15 & O13 Girls
Monaleen - Harry Millan - Gymnastics U9 & O7 Boys
Handball - One Wall
Kilmallock - Paddy O’Reilly - Handball U13 Boys Bronze Medal
Broadford - Drumcollogher - Abigail Lenihan - Handball U16 Girls 4th Place
Broadford - Drumcollogher - Orlaith Shanahan - Handball U13 girls
Kilmallock - William O’Reilly - Handball U16 Boys
Hand Writing
Bruff - Grange - Meanus - Liam Boyle - Handwriting U10 & O6 Boys
Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Ava Walsh - Handwriting U10 & O6 Girls
Bruff - Grange - Meanus - John Hayden - Handwriting U12 & O6 Boys
Caherdavin - Sarah Wallace - Handwriting U12 & O6 Girls
Model Making
St. Senans Donnacha Ryan - Model Making U10 & O6 Boys
Monaleen - Joanne Morrissey - Model Making U10 & O6 Girls
St. Senans Cian Donovan - Model Making U12 & O6 Boys
Knocklong-Glenbrohane - Erin Woulfe - Model Making U12 & O6 Girls
St. Senans - Kate Madigan - Model Making U14 & O6 Girls
Murroe Boher -Eibhlin Stockil - Model Making U16 & O6 Girls
Swimming
Monaleen - Daragh - Horgan - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U12 & O10 Boys Gold Medal
Askeaton - Ballysteen - Zac O’Connor -Swimming - 2 Lengths Butterfly U16 & O14 Boys Gold Medal
Regional - Petr Pershin - Swimming - 2 Lengths Breaststroke U14 & O12 Boys Gold Medal
St Kevins - Roisin Ní Riain - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U16 & O14 Girls Silver Medal
Our Lady of Lourdes - Aida Hehir - Swimming - 2 Lengths Breaststroke U12 & O10 Girls Silver Medal
Regional - Denis O’Brien - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U14 & O12 Boys Bronze Medal
Crecora - Patrickswell Claragh Collins Swimming - 1 Length Backstroke U10 & O8 Girls 4th Place
Crecora - Patrickswell - Megan O’Shea - Swimming - 1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Girls 4th Place
Monaleen- Sofie Keane - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U14 & O12 Girls 4th Place
Caherdavin - Nathaniel Laffan Swimming - 1 Length Backstroke U10 & O8 Boys
Regional - Raymond O’Brien - Swimming - 1 Length Freestyle U10 & O8 Boys
Regional - Kristians Salenicks - Swimming - 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Boys
Monaleen - Alycia Fan - Swimming - 1 Length Freestyle U8 & O6 Girls
Monaleen - Lucy Greenslade - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U12 & O10 Girls
Askeaton - Ballysteen - Liam O’Sullivan - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U14 & O12 Boys
Monaleen - Aonghus Cooke - Swimming - 2 Lengths Backstroke U16 & O14 Boys
Monaleen - Rian Fitzpatrick - Swimming - 2 Lengths Breaststroke U12 & O10 Boys
Askeaton - Ballysteen - Faye Walsh - Swimming - 2 Lengths Breaststroke U14 & O12 Girls
Askeaton - Ballysteen - Freddie O’Connor - Swimming - 2 Lengths Butterfly U14 & O12 Boys
Regional - Aoife Lyons - Swimming - 2 Lengths Butterfly U14 & O12 Girls
Monaleen - Hannah O’Connor - Swimming - 2 Lengths Butterfly U16 & O14 Girls
Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM - Donnacha Feerick - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U12 & O10 Boys
Regional - Lucy O’Brien - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U12 & O10 Girls
Monaleen- Oliver Hughes - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U16 & O14 Boys
Ballybrown - Clarina- Emily Buckley - Swimming - 2 Lengths Freestyle U16 & O14 Girls
Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Boys
Monaleen - Michael Flannery, Jack Lavelle, Keith O’Connor, Jack O’Connor, Daragh - Horgan, Rian Fitzpatrick
Swim Squad(4x1 length Freestyle) U13 & O10 Girls
Monaleen - Ava Botha, Ava Lavelle, Lucy Greenslade, Sofie Keane
Talent - Individual
Croom Banogue Mainister - Liam Fitzgibbon - Talent - Solo Music U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Silver Medal
Bruree - Rockhill - Madeline Blackwell - Talent - Solo Recitation U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed Bronze Medal
Feenagh-Kilmeedy - Leah Lynch - Talent - Solo Dance(Modern & Disco) U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed 4th Place
Feenagh-Kilmeedy - Nicola Williams - Talent - Solo Dance(Modern & Disco) U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Knocklong-Glenbrohane - Orlaith Barry - Talent - Solo Music U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Daniel Connolly - Talent - Solo Recitation U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Knocklong-Glenbrohane - Roisin Mills - Talent - Solo Singing U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Ballingarry - Granagh - Nessa Markham - Talent - Solo Singing U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Talent - Groups
Talent - Group Singing U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed Gold Medals : Ballingarry - Granagh - Nessa & Cathal Markham
Talent - Group Singing U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Bronze Medals
Croom Banogue Mainister - Ava Rose Boome, Erika Lee, Harry Moriarty, Isabelle Regan, Aoife Slapka
Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed 4th Place
Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Aoife Connolly, Ella Connolly, Benjamin Franklin, Lauren Franklin, Daniel Connolly
Talent - Group Music U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - 4th Place
Croom Banogue Mainister - Sylvia Cagney Rusin, Aoibhin Cahill , Eva Fox O’Connor, Dermot Shanahan, Liam Fitzgibbon
Talent - Group Dance Irish Contemporary U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Eabha Hourigan, Lee Kirsh, Harry Stokes
Talent - Group Drama/Comedy U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Croom Banogue Mainister - Arthur Cregan , George Fox O’Connor, Edward Furlong, Matthew Furlong, Katie Sheahan, Nicholas Sheahan
Talent - Group Modern Dance U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Cappagh - Sarah Maune, Kerry Moane, Lucy O’Flaherty, Katie Maune, Jennifer Walsh
Talent - Group Modern Dance U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Feenagh/ Kilmeedy -Caoimhe Guina, Emily Harrold, Colleen O’Dwyer, Holly Jude Breen, Anna Irwin, Nicola Williams
Talent - Group Music U12 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Croom Banogue Mainister - David Cagney Rusin, Aisling Cahill, Liam Fitzgerald Cusack, Aisling McCarthy, James McCarthy, Emma Reynolds
Duathlon
Duathlon U15 Boys
Ballybrown/Clarina- Darragh O’Sullivan
Marathon
Marathon U16 Boys
Kilmallock- Conor Clery, Athea - Dermot Pierse, Fergal Pierse, Regional - Sean O’Neill
Cross Country
Mixed Distance Relay - 400m /600m U12 - O10 Boys
Evan Boland, Monaleen, Fionan Kelleher, Adare, Sean O’Brien, Caherdavin, Reuben Crowe, Murroe - Boher
Mixed Distance Relay - 400m/600m U12 - O10 Girls
Kealon Collins, Regional, Fiona Power, Kilmallock, Evelyn Fitzgerald, St Senans, Aliya Kiely, Kilmallock, Ivana O’Carroll, Regional, Summer Behan, St Senans
Cross Country 1200m U13 - O11 Boys
Liam Glynn, Ahane - ACM, Sean O’Donoghue, Adare, Harry Fitzgerald, Glin, Cian O’Farrell, St Senans, Ross O’Carroll Regional, Anna Campbell, Regional, Mai McKenna, Ballingarry - Granagh, Ciara Flaherty, Ahane ACM, Aoife Smith, Regional, Rachel O’Connor, Croom Banogue Mainister
Mixed Distance Relay - 600m/800m U14 - O12 Boys 5th Place
Conor Kennedy, Cappamore, Alan McCutcheon, Our Lady of Lourdes, Jamie Power, Kilmallock, Darragh Lynch, Feohanagh - Castlemahon, Sean Meagher, Caherdavin, Joe Buckley OLL
Mixed Distance Relay - 600m/ 800m U14 - O12 Girls
Eimear Galvin, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Aoife Collins, Kilmallock, Victoria Amiadamen Monaleen, Kate Foley, Newcastle West, Kate O’Sullivan, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Molly Creedon, Feohanagh - Castlemahon
Projects
Project U11 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed - Gold Medals + Overall Project Award
Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - John Barry, Liam Kinkead, Luke Nolan
Project U16 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed Gold Medals
Kilteely Dromkeen Garrydoolis - Aoife Barry, Alan Kinkead, Jack Nolan
Project U13 & O6 Boys Girls or Mixed
Broadford - Drumcollogher -Clara Kenrick Morrissey, Adele Lenihan, Rachel Molyneaux
Table Quiz
Quiz U14 & O6 Boys/Girls/Mixed
Feenagh-Kilmeedy - Kate O’Sullivan, Violet Irwin, Tomas Galvin, James O’Connor
INDOOR SOCCER
Indoor Soccer U10 & O8 Boys - Gold Medals
Ahane - Castleconnell - Montpelier ACM - Ewan Coulter, Cian Cronin, Rory Devine, Danann Glynn, Sam Hogan, Harry Kett, Cian McCarthy, Cormac Ryan
Indoor Soccer U13 & O10 Boys Bronze Medals
Caherdavin - Bobby Amadasun, Michael Dike, Jamie Faulkner, Mickey Faulkner, Patrick Faulkner, Rian Goggin, Mark Hogan
MINI RUGBY
Rugby Mini U11 & O9 Boys/Girls/Mixed Silver Medals
Regional - Jamie Bell, Adam Bennett, Leo Carmen, Odhran Considine, Samuel Gilmore, Sam Hall, Eoghan Hogan, Sean O’Brien, Dylan Quirke, Luke Reaboi, Cian Robertson, Christan Stack
Table Tennis
Table Tennis U16 & O13 Boys 4th Place
Caherdavin - Luke Hegarty, Colm Lenihan, James Linnane, Okeeffe Olenga, Andrew Stack
Table Tennis U16 & O13 Girls 4th Place
Caherdavin - Sarah Stanley, Laura Ahern, Angel Kinsella
