SLIDESHOW: New Parkruns are a huge success in Limerick for young and old

TWO new athletics events began in Limerick last weekend as the Mungret 5k Parkrun and Shelbourne Junior 2k became part of the sporting calendar.

The Mungret 5k Parkrun was a huge success with over 200 runners taking part and it was one of the biggest Parkruns in the country that morning.

The winner was Brian Sexton of Raheny Shamrock followed by local Dooneen AC runner Shane O’Sullivan, while JJ Cremin came in third.

Shona O’Flynn was the first woman home followed by Aoife Leahy and Sheila Clavin of West Limerick AC.

Meanwhile, the Shelbourne Parkrun Junior 2k was also a great success with nearly 90 children ranging from 4-14 years taking part. Well done to every participant for joining in this global event – every child taking part was a winner.