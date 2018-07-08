SLIDESHOW: Croom GAA Club annual golf classic

Croom GAA club held their annual golf classic recently in Adare Manor GC. With the sun beating down and temperatures soaring, everyone had a very enjoyable day out.

The club would like to thank their main club sponsor The South Court Hotel and Pat McGarvey was on hand to receive a framed jersey from Canon Willie Fitzmaurice as a token of the club's sincere gratitude for their ongoing support.

Croom GAA would also like to thank Padraig Broderick of Spar for sponsoring the goody bags; Billy Lee from Ballygown for sponsoring the water; Jack Ryan of McGurk's golf and Dr. Mick Lucey for sponsoring prizes and Adare GC for hosting us.

Results: GUI Holders: 1st Johnny Fitzgerald's team; Ray Twomey's team. Non GUI Holders: 1st Marcus Cregan's team; 2nd Damien Moloney's team; 3rd Stevie Cahill's team; 4th Rob Twomey's team; 5th Mark O'Riordan's team. Nearest the pin: Eamon Fogarty. Longest Drive: Alan Twomey