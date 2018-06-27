SLIDESHOW: St Michael's Rowing Club prepare for Fermoy Regatta

Hot on the heels of the famous Cork Regatta last weekend, rowers of the St. Michael’s Rowing Club will once again make a trip to the Rebel County, this time for Fermoy Regatta on the River Blackwater on Sunday, July 1.

This sprint regatta (less than 500m in length) is seen as a perfect opportunity for crews to hone their start sequence, as well as fine tuning their sprint finish, all within the one race.

The regatta has a packed schedule, so this ensures plenty of opportunities to polish the more technical aspects of racing with just over two weeks to go until the Irish championships, taking place in Inniscarra, July 13th-15th.

Kicking off at 8:09 will be St Michael's youngest competitor Fionn McDonnell in the Men’s Junior 12 Single. Fionn will be looking to make a name for himself and gain experience for years to come.

An hour later, two St. Michael’s Men’s Junior 15 Doubles take to the water, with both looking to pick up some silverware in their respective straight finals.

The following two hours then see a raft of SMRC crews in action including Ronan O’Gorman and Liam O’Reilly, both competing in the Men’s J18A Single, the Women’s J16 Double and Mark English and Eabha Benson competing in the Men’s and Women’s Junior 16 Single respectively. Also in action is the Men’s Junior 16 Coxed Four, who are looking to carry the momentum of a win last weekend into their performances this Sunday.

The afternoon sees some of the younger crews take to the river, looking to add to their experience of racing this season. Among them are the Women’s and Men’s Junior 14 Coxed Quads, Women’s Junior 16 Eight, Women’s Junior 15 and Women’s Junior 14 Double and two Men’s Junior 15 Coxed Quads. Due to the sheer number of entries, the Men’s And Women’s Junior 14 and 15 Singles had to be cancelled, unfortunately meaning Michael Spooner will not get a chance to replicate his convincing win in the Men’s Junior 14 Single from last weekend.

The evening rounds off the day’s events with the Men’s Club Coxed Four, Men’s Club Double, Men’s Junior 16 Eight, and their younger Counterparts in the Men’s Junior 15 Eight who, like the Men’s Junior 16 Four, will have a point to prove trying to keep their good run of form going form last weekend which will keep them buoyed up (no pun intended) in their final weeks of training before the end of the season.

Last weekend also saw another of St. Michael’s young rowers receive their first chance to represent their country when following final trials, Ellen Murphy was selected for the Junior Women’s Four at the Coupe de La Jeunesse following the National Championships in Inniscarra, bringing the number of St. Michael’s Junior athletes competing for Ireland to two, with some to potentially be added to that list in the coming weeks.