SLIDESHOW: Curtin, Brennan and McCormack launch ‘A History of Schoolboy soccer book’

A comprehensive new history of schoolboy soccer in Limerick, covering the period from 1931 to 2000, was launched at Janesboro FC Clubhouse on Friday, night.

The 950-page History of Limerick of Schoolboy Soccer 1931-2000 has been compiled by authors Christy Brennan, Sean Curtin and Gerry McCormack and is the biggest ever book published on Limerick sport.

The book is a must buy for anyone who has ever had an interest in Limerick soccer.

Pictures of teams jump off the page and whomever picks up the book will spot more than one familiar face staring back out at them.

The publication is a masterpiece of data collection and a massive amount of credit must go to the three authors, Christy Brennan, Sean Curtin and Gerry McCormack who are synonymous with schoolboy soccer in this football mad city.

If the large attendance at the ‘Boro’ club on Friday night is anything to go by, this book is going to fly off the shelves.

Copies of the book are available from Sean Curtin on 087 2040908, Fine Wines stores in Limerick City and from Sean himself at the Milk Market on Saturday mornings.

For more information contact Sean on the number above or on seancurtin1@gmail.com

