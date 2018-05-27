SLIDESHOW: Mungret Regional FC Under age awards night

MUNGRET REGIONAL FOOTBALL CLUB held a very successful Race Night in conjunction with their Annual Awards on Friday May 11 in the South Court Hotel.

Medals were presented to the Under 7s, 8s, 9s and 10s and trophies for Player of the Year and Clubman of the Year to Under 12 to Under 16s both boys and girls.

The Race Night was the first fundraising venture to assist the club with the purchase of 6.8 Acres of land adjacent to the Clubhouse and Astro pitch.



A special presentation was made to Annette Cusack who has served the Club tirelessly over the past 30 years both on and off the playing field. Annette managed underage teams and following this is still very instrumental in the everyday running of the Club. Noel Burke and Cian McNicholas (grandson) presented Annette with her award for her 'Outstanding Contribution' to Mungret Regional F.C.