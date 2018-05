SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes excel at Track and Field Championships

The County Track & Field Championships took place in Ennis on Sunday, May 20. The results are as follows:

Senior Women

200m – 1st Edel Foster (An Brú A.C.), 2nd Helen Hartigan (An Brú A.C.), 3rd Aishling Carey (Kilmallock A.C.), 800m - 1st Susan Murnane (Limerick A.C.) 2:31, 2nd Mary Cahill (Ennis Track – Guest) 2:39, 3rd Helen Hartigan 3:05

Junior Women

100m – 1st Alison Flahive (Dooneen A.C.), 200m –1st Alison Flahive, Shot Put – 1st Ciara Sheehy (Emerald A.C.)

Senior Men

200m – 1st Mark Carmody (An Brú A.C.) 23.48

2nd Derek Casey (An Brú A.C.) 24.56, 800m – 1st Mike Carmody (An Brú A.C.) 2:06, 2nd Shane O’Sullivan (Dooneen A.C.) 2:08, 3rd John O’Grady (Guest) 2:50, 3000m – 1st Eoghan Beary (U.L. A.C.) 9:03, 2nd John Paul McCarthy (Kilmallock A.C.) 11:03, 3rd Donie Dwane (Kilmallock A.C.) 12:07

Junior Men

100m – 1st Diro Lawal (Dooneen A.C.), 2nd Luc Kirschner (Sunhill Harriers), 800m – 1st Seán Robinson (An Brú A.C.) 2:36, 2nd Stephen Cleary (Dooneen A.C.) 2:38, 3000m - Stephen Cleary 11:17, Long Jump – 1st Seán Kirschner (Sunhill Harriers), 2nd Luc Kirschner, High Jump - 1st Seán Kirschner, 2nd Luc Kirschner, Shot Put – 1st Luc Kirschner , 2nd Seán Kirschner, Relay – 1st Dooneen A.C.

Meanwhile, the Munster Schools’ Track and Field Championships were held on Saturday May 19 in Castleisland. Again, the results are as follows.

Minor Girls

100m – Victoria Amidamen (Castletroy College), 3rd, 800m – Sarah Butler (Laurel Hill Secondary School), 1st, Maria Campbell (Crescent College Comprehensive), 3rd, 75mH – Maria Campbell, 2nd

Minor Boys

Shot Put – Callum Keating (Hazelwood College), 1st, Long Jump – Geoffrey Joy O’Regan (John The Baptist Community School), 1st , 4x100m – Crescent College Comprehensive, 2nd

Junior Girls

100m – Sally Dickson (Crescent College Comprehensive), 3rd, 1500m – Sarah Hosey (Castletroy College), 2nd, 75mH – Oyinkan Adedeji (Coláiste Chiaráin), 3rd, Triple Jump – April McNamara (Coláiste Chiaráin), 2nd, High, Jump – Ella Dillon (Villiers School), 3rd, 4x100m – Castletroy College, 1st

Junior Boys

100m – Tesse Lawal (Castletroy College), 3rd

800m – Kelvin O’Carroll (Ardscoil Rís), 1st

High Jump – Geoffrey Joy O’Regan (John The Baptist Community School), 1st, Triple Jump – Zinedine Ousmane (Coláiste Chiaráin), 3rd, 4x100m – (Coláiste Chiaráin), 3rd

Intermediate Girls

100m – Nikolka Stevankova (Laurel Hill), 2nd, Long Jump – Shauna Ryan (Crescent College), 2nd, Triple Jump – Shauna Ryan, 3rd, Javelin – Megan Lenihan (Hazelwood College), 2nd, Discus – Megan Lenihan, 1st, 4x100m – Crescent College Comprehensive, 3rd

Intermediate Boys

400m – Rory Prendeville (John The Baptist Community School), 2nd, 800m – Rory Prendeville, 3rd, 3000m – Kevin O’Grady (Ardscoil Rís), 3rd, 400mH – Josh Egan (St. Munchin’s), 3rd, Triple Jump – Michael Long (Coláiste Íde agus Iósef), 2nd Javelin – Stefan Caulfield Dreier (Glenstal Abbey School), 3rd , 4x100m - Coláiste Chiaráin, 2nd

Senior Girls

100m – Ciara Neville (Castletroy College), 1st, 200m – Ciara Neville, 1st, 3000m – Emily Pierse (Coláiste Íde agus Iósef), 3rd, Long Jump –, Sophie Meredith (Scoil Mhuire agus Íde Newcastle West), 1st, 4x100m – Castletroy College, 1st

Senior Boys

Javelin – Colm Galvin (Hazelwood College), 3rd

Fixtures

Kilmallock AC 5-Mile Road Race, Friday May 25, 7:30pm - The Michael and Brenda Nolan Memorial 5K Road Race, Shanagolden, Sunday May 27, 1pm