SLIDESHOW: Thousands enjoy Limerick St. Patrick’s Festival - virtually

THOUSANDS of people from around the world logged on, tuned in and took part in Limerick's St Patrick's Day festival.

For the second year in a row, public health conditions dictated that a parade was impossible, but Limerick City and County Council did the next best thing - and made some great entertainment available through the web.

A full programme of events has been taking place at www.limerick.ie/StPatricksFestival since Saturday last, culminating in the headline event Wild Atlantic Edge – Music, Conversations and Songs from Limerick City last night.

Sharon Shannon, Hermitage Green, MuRli, Mick Flannery and Emma Langford were just some of the performers who provided entertainment from Dolans..

Grammy Award winner Rhiannon Giddens took part in the virtual St. Patrick’s Day Fling! from the University Concert Hall, as part of a concert from UL’s Irish World Academy of Music and Dance.

Viewers were able to watch in wonder as high above the sky at King John’s Castle, Fidget Feet Aerial Dance Theatre performed their new show, specially commissioned for the Limerick St. Patrick’s Festival 2021, Abduction from On High – St. Patrick in the Sky.

The history of Limerick’s St Patrick’s Day Parade was explored by Dr Matt Potter, curator of the Limerick Museum in Tuning into History, while the best of Limerick St. Patrick’s Festival highlighted the fantastic sights and sounds that have entertained and enthralled spectators along Limerick’s O’Connell Street down through the years.

Lumen Street Theatre, the Hunt Museum and Limerick Libraries kept the young people entertained with arts and crafts workshops and storytime all centred on St. Patrick.

The next generation of Limerick musicians showcased their talents thanks to Music Generation Limerick City and the Irish Chamber Orchestra’s Sláinte String Along.

Many thousands of people would return to Limerick or visit us from abroad for the annual festival. While this was not possible this year, A Limerick Toast from Abroad brought many messages from people with connections to Limerick right into our homes.

While Destination Greening presented a slideshow of a selection of Limerick buildings that have ‘gone green’ as part of the Limerick City and County Council and Fáilte Ireland initiative.

King John’s Castle, Merchant’s Quay, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Hunt Museum, Askeaton Friary, Desmond Castle in Newcastle West, Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum, Friar’s Gate Theatre in Kilmallock, Glin Castle and Cappamore Library all feature.

Mayor Michael Collins said: "This year’s Limerick St. Patrick’s Festival has been like no other one, but let’s hope many new joyful memories have been created while tuning in and taking part. The festival highlights the range of talented people in Limerick and I’m delighted that the Council could support them in what has been quite a difficult time for them."

"Limerick St. Patrick’s Festival is a highlight of the year for many and the range of programmes scheduled this year has kept our festival high up in people’s minds and acted as a taster for what people can expect when they visit Limerick in person next year."

The Limerick St Patrick’s Festival was programmed by Limerick City and County Council and supported by Fáilte Ireland.

The Limerick Leader is among the media sponsors for the event.