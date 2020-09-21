SLIDESHOW: Limerick Narwhals take to the open waters for Island Swim

More than 90 swimmers took part in this year's Island Swim.

Organised by the Limerick Narwhals, it was one of the only openwater swimming events to take place in the country this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We had 91 swimmers, 12 to 15 Kayakers, five motor boats and six Sups. as well as about 10 land marshals," said Mark Dempsey of Limerick Narwhals.

This year's Island Swim doubled as a fundraising event if Irish Community Rapid Response which operates an emergency air Ambulance service. Other organisations to benefit include The Hunt Museum, Curragower Boat Club and Athlunkard Boat club.

This year's swim Started at the Hunt museum where all swimmer wore masks and observed social distancing guidelines.

"We are very proud of what we did and showed the rest of the Country that it can be done with a bit of work," said Mark Dempsey.

*Pictures by Brendan Gleeson