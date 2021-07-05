SLIDESHOW: Limerick Pride 2021 kicks off with a splash!

LIMERICK Pride 2021 kicked off at the weekend as Grand Marshall Ranae von Meding launched the Rainbow River Parade which saw more than 80 swimmers from Limerick Narwhals taking to the river Shannon followed by a flotilla of sailing boats, paddle boats and kayaks.

“I am honoured to be this year’s Grand Marshall for Limerick Pride, particularly being that this year’s theme is ‘Different Families, Same Love’. While we have made great strides towards equality in recent years, there is much work to be done when it comes to Rainbow Families in Ireland,” said Ranae who is the CEO and co-founder of Equality for Children, an Irish non-profit that fights for equality for children born to LGBTQ+ families in Ireland.

A variety of virtual events will take place this weekend and on Saturday the Limerick Virtual Pride Parade will be live-streamed stream on the Limerick Pride Facebook and YouTube pages followed by the traditional Pridefest.

“Last year’s Pride Festival parade gained 62,000 viewers despite being affected by Covid-19 restrictions. People who had never attended a Pride Parade were able to attend and the Pride Festival committee received amazing feedback for all the hard work it took to host a virtual parade. This year, the committee were more prepared for a virtual parade so one can only imagine the excitement we have in store as this year,” said Lisa Daly, Chairperson and Director of Limerick Pride Festival.

See limerickpride.ie