SLIDESHOW: Voting opens for Limerick Edge/Embrace photography competition

Members of the public are being asked to vote on the best two images in the Limerick Edge/Embrace photography competition.

To celebrate the new Limerick brand Limerick: Atlantic Edge, European Embrace, both amateur and professional photographers were invited to capture the beautiful contradictions of Limerick’s distinctive character, warm yet gritty; proud yet humble; creative, yet driven.

Limerick City and Council says 376 entries were received and the panel of judges narrowed the entries down to seven in the professional category and 14 in the amateur category.

The overall winners for both categories will be selected by public vote this week through the Limerick.ie Facebook account.

Public voting opened at 12 noon this Wednesday and closes at 9am on Monday, November 2 when the winner will be announced.

The winner of the amateur category will win a €1,000 voucher for Whelan Cameras, Limerick with a month long billboard display in Limerick city for the professional prize.

“The standard of entries in the amateur category was so high that our panel of judges shortlisted 14 images to go through to the next round,” said Laura Ryan, Head of Marketing and Communications at the local authority.

“We had wanted to see images about the things that we know make Limerick special as a place to live, work and visit and we were blown away with the standard of entries. So many of the images express the two essential elements at the heart of the Limerick brand: Edge and Embrace. The shortlisted entries are all very different and really interesting shots so we’re looking forward to the public deciding the ultimate two winners next week,” she added.

Get voting on Limerick.ie Facebook