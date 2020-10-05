SLIDESHOW: Spontaneity is key to photographer James’ success

A THEME in this series is that photography wasn’t participants’ first career but James Treacy takes the biscuit as well as taking pictures.

He has an Honours Degree in Law and Accounting, is a former auctioneer and organised pilgrimages.

James, who is from Scariff but works across the Mid-West, started on his photographic journey on a pilgrimage. He took a group photo in Lough Derg in Donegal and his conversion commenced.

James says you only have a split second chance in most cases to get a good photograph.

"This applies to nearly all photos, even landscape shots because you have to be in the right place at the right time. My focus is in capturing moments in time in a spontaneous fashion."

He has recently invested heavily in equipment and splashed out on a very rare model of film camera which is no longer being manufactured.

"Only the top photographers in the world still use such a camera. Digital cameras may now be popular it doesn’t mean that film cameras are obsolete The film camera has negatives to develop and you usually have to send them away to develop the photographs or else you can develop them in the dark room. Film cameras produce better prints in black and white than digital cameras.

“You can buy top class digital cameras in any camera shop. I have two very expensive digital cameras myself which are top of the range but you cannot easily buy film cameras in the shops as they are no longer being manufactured. The one I bought came from Japan.”

James says any photographer “worth his salt” has a film camera but “I would say very few photographers have cameras like I have”.

He marks six years in business this year doing weddings, baptisms, Holy Communions, Confirmations and cattle and sheep marts. James learned his trade in the Limerick Institute of Technology and later in the Limerick College of Further Education.

Prior to working in photography James was a student in the University of Limerick and graduated with an Honours Degree in Law and Accounting before pursuing Masters Degree level studies in Liverpool John Moores University and also University College Dublin.

He is also a graduate of the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology and has a Diploma in Property Management. Auctioneering is another string to his bow.

James also worked on various pilgrimages in Fatima in Portugal and the Holy Land in the Middle East. But photography is his focus now. James marked six years in business this year.

“To be successful at photography you have to cover everything and cover many small jobs before you take on a big job.”

He does extensive work for the Limerick Leader’s mostly in Kilmallock Mart. James’ photographs have also been published in the Farming Independent, Farmers Journal, Examiner, Clare Champion, Connacht Tribune, Clare County Express and Clare People.

“My business hasn’t been dramatically affected due to Covid-19 because I still do cattle marts and this summer I had machinery photographs published in various newspapers.”

See jamestreacyphotography.ie for more.