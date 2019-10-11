SLIDESHOW: Limerick village earns its stripes with smashing charity run

STRIPES have left their mark on Athea and over 700 people of all ages turned up to prove the point last Sunday morning when the Athea Runs Faster With Stripes event got underway, writes Norma Prendiville.

And such was the enthusiasm for the stripey event that the original target of €10,000 was more than doubled and now stands at over €22,000. The organisers now believe and hope that with another bit of a push, they can hit the €25,000 mark, money which will help develop new home-from-home facilities for families of sick children at the Ronald McDonald House in Dublin.

The hillside village was a kaleidescope of candy stripes when the 5k walk/run got underway in lovely autumn sunshine. Faces, hands, bodies, bikes, wheelchairs and buggies were all decked out in stripes, and houses all along the route had done their bit to keep the stripey theme going.

“I have never seen such crowds of people in Athea in my lifetime,” said Damien Aherne, one of the driving forces behind the superbly organised event. And he paid tribute to local businesses which had supported and sponsored the undertaking.

“ All food was sponsored by local businesses so our sole overhead for the weekend was insurance,” Mr Aherne said. A treasure hunt and music were part of the attraction for children on the day, as well as some well deserved treats following the 5K.

The creative build up to Sunday’s event, with photographs of stripey houses and cars, generated huge interest locally and much further afield and on social media.