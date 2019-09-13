WATCH: Wonderful day out at Doon Vintage Show

FROM sharks to gypsy caravans to All-Ireland winning hurlers going toe-to-toe, Doon Vintage Show had it all.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to storm warnings but it was sunny and mild on Sunday. As the name suggests there was a great line-up of vintage stationary engines, tractors and cars. None of the exhibitors from near and far went home hungry thanks to Irish Rovers Club’s Seamus O' Grady's exceedingly large stew pot. For once the day didn’t clash with a Doon GAA match, said Tom Richardson, of the organising committee.

“There was lots of children walking around with hurleys. Hurling was integrated by way of a GAA long poc competition. Pallasgreen’s Colin Ryan – 2018 All-Ireland medalist and All-Ireland poc fada finalist – kindly came along to support. Unsurprisingly he won the men's section beating off the likes of our own All-Ireland winner Pat Ryan 'Simon'. In a 1-2 for the Ryans, Colin's sister Cliona won the ladies section. Doon minor hurler and lip-syncer extraordinaire Dara Ryan won the minor section,” said Tom.

Lots of fun was had in the old time sports with three-legged, barrel, sprinting and egg and spoon races.

“The popular dog show was judged by Magical Mutts Grooming. Doon Men's Shed had a great day selling their handmade products - window and dog boxes, birdhouses and bench seats. Con Horrigan crafted a fairy tree-house and there was a brisk trade in raffle tickets for it. It was won by the mother of a three-year-old girl which was perfect,” said Tom. The Grisewoods of Cappawhite brought a barrel top gypsy caravan which was a big draw.

“The kiddie zone was manned by Sunflowers Montessori and Preschool. The children had great craic inside the big bouncy shark - once they got over initial apprehensions! All in all another great day for the communities of Doon and district,” said Tom.

Anyone wanting to help or try something different in 2020 are most welcome, said Tom.

“Doon show doesn't ‘belong’ to the vintage club and there are opportunities within the show for local groups to fundraise.”