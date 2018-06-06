Limerick council issues update on works to Coonagh-Knockalisheen Road

LIMERICK City and County Council has issued an update on the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road, work on phase one of which is due to be completed in the coming months.

The Coonagh to Knockalisheen Road is part of the Limerick Northern Distributor Road linking Coonagh to Lisnagry and will provide significant improvement in connectivity between different areas along the northern fringe of the city, according to the council.

The scheme, a key element of the regeneration programme of Moyross, will provide a new link road to Moyross, and a new 3km urban style dual carriageway between the Coonagh Roundabout and the Knockalisheen Road along the north-west side of the city.

Phase one has been been underway for a year and the council said it is due to be completed in the coming months.

To that end and and to update the local community on progression of the works, an information afternoon will take place in the Greenhills Hotel, Ennis Road on Monday, June 11 from 3pm until 8pm.

A council spokesperson said: "During this information afternoon, officials from Limerick City and County Council and the Design Team will be available to answer any questions people may have about the project."