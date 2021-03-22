Down Memory Lane: International Band Parade - Photos from the Limerick Leader archive

There was no parade for St Patrick's Day again this year, meaning the traditional 'second' parade did not take place either. The international band parade, a staple of the Limerick St Patrick's Day Festival over the years was missing from our lives. The colour, the noise and the poise were gone from the streets, but we are all hopeful we will see some of those bands return in 2022.

Between now and then, we present some pictures from parades passed. Enjoy